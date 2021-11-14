COURT CASES: Double drug driver given three-year ban

Callum Shaun Wynn, age 23, of George Street, Ryhill, admitted two counts of being over the drug-drive limit on separate dates, once for cannabis and once for cocaine. He also admitted one count of failing to stop for police, and two of having no licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 36 months, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Bethany Thirling, age 32, of Sycamore Mews, Normanton, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. She was banned from driving for six months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Bartosz Pichet, age 39, of Mayfair Court, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 53 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Gareth James Lightowler, age 33, of Lincoln Street, Wakefield, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was jailed for eight weeks because it was his second conviction for driving while banned. He was also given a new 33-month driving ban and told to pay £128 costs.

Peter Toth, age 26, of Cliff Road, Wakefield, admitted driving at 72 mph in a 40 mph zone. He was fined £300, given six penalty points and told to pay £144 costs.

Matthew Fawson, age 42, of Westfield Court, Horbury, admitted driving without due care and attention and was fined £523, given five penalty points and told to pay £137 costs.

Samantha Louise Wilkinson, age 40, of Queens Drive, Wrenthorpe, admitted entering a shipping container being used as a coffee shop in Wakefield, with an intent to steal. She was given a three-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Kenneth James Dawson, age 67, of Doncaster Road, Wakefield, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a female and was given a community order, fined £50 and told to pay £180 costs.

Nicolae Florin Regulschi, age 39, of Wakefield Road, Normanton, admitted drink driving by having 54 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Darren Steven Green, age 43, of Saville Street, Wakefield, was found guilty of begging outside of B&M and was fined £40 and told to pay £34 costs.

Michael Wynn, age 36, of Valley Crescent, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Tyler Dominick Hopes, age 26, of no fixed address, admitted eights counts of theft from Tesco, B&M and Home Bargains, including alcohol. He was jailed for four months because of his previous offending and told to pay £128 costs.

Arron Simon Burgin, age 20, of Cambridge Street, South Elmsall, admitted driving dangerously in South Kirkby following a police chase and driving without insurance. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, banned from driving for 24 months, and told to pay £213 costs.

Gary Donaldson, age 38, of Leeds Road, Cutsyke, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and was given a 12-month conditional discharge, a one-year restraining order and told to pay £107 costs.

Robert Philiip Smith, age 39, of Bassett Way, Pontefract, admitted failing to provide a breath test when pulled over by police, two counts of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and resisting arrest. He was banned from driving for 36 months, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Thomas Andrew Lane, age 31, of Vicarage Lane, Featherstone, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and cocaine when he was pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Scott Lee Bailey, age 32, of Tombridge Cresent, Kinsley, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis when he was pulled over by police. He also admitted having no licence. He was banned from driving 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Jordan Weatherill, age 30, of Linden Close, Knottingley, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was given 180 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 12 months, and told to pay £180 costs.

Jimmy Carson, age 46, of Eastfield Drive, Pontefract, was found guilty after a trial of assaulting a male and a female and threatening to smash her windows. He was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £715 costs.

Andrew Ian Farrar, age 57, of Henry Moore Place, Castleford, admitted failing to provide a breath test when pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 18 months and told to pay £134 costs.

Andrew Gee, age 25, of Park Crescent, Airedale, admitted driving at 59 mph in a 30 mph zone and was fined £630, given six penalty points and told to pay £173 costs.

Christopher James Wheeldon, age 38, of The Meadows, South Elmsall, was convicted of failing to identify the driver of a Ford Kuga that was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was banned from driving for six months, fine £660 and told to pay £151 costs.

Grant Shane Pavlitski, age 29, of Leeds Road, Cutsyke, admitted failing to comply with a community order he received for burglary, shop theft and drug driving by failing to keep in touch with probation. He also admitted obstructing a police officer. He was jailed for 12 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Alex James Gibson, age 25, of Smawthorne Avenue, Castleford, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a police officer and criminal damage to a window. He was told to pay £300 compensation in total and £60 costs.