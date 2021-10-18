COURT LIST: Five-year football banning order handed to Wakefield man

Rafal Krzemianowski, age 30, of Sawley Close, Wakefield, admitted resisting arrest, being drunk and disorderly at West Ham Football Club in East London, and assaulting a female officer. He was given a five-year football banning order, a community order with a 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement, given 200 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £300 compensation in total and £180 costs.

Lee Christopher Wass, age 31, of Highfield Road, Hemsworth, admitted eight counts of stealing items worth £473 from supermarkets in Featherstone and Hemsworth, two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and criminal damage by spitting in a police cell. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment, and told to pay £331 compensation in total.

Joanne Armstrong, age 43, of Chequerfield Road, Pontefract, admitted obstructing a police officer and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Jason Nicholson, age 48, of Book Street, Castleford, was found guilty after a trial of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a female by strangulation. He was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 24 months, given 160 hours of unpaid work, given a two-year restraining order and told to pay £500 compensation and £620 costs.

Derrick Asquith, age 45, of Pioneer Way, Castleford, admitted stealing a debit card and using it three times to buy alcohol and other goods. He was given a community order with alcohol-dependency treatment and told to pay £300 compensation.

Claire Louise Willis, age 36, of Plowes Way, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 45 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £250 and told to pay £119 costs.

Andrew Ruckledge, age 34, of Carleton Glen, Pontefract, admitted driving while banned and without insurance, and was banned from driving for four months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Bradley Thomas Askin, age 28, of Mirey Butt Lane, Knottingley, admitted importing a prohibited weapon - a taser - and possessing pepper spray. He was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Kevin Webster, age 58, of Aire Street, Knottingley, admitted driving while banned and was given a 25-month ban, fined £276 and told to pay £119 costs.

David Spencer, age 51, of Pioneer Way, Castleford, admitted possessing amphetamine and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs

Ben Stepan, age 23, of Graham Drive, Castleford, admitted two counts of being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis on two separate occasions, and was banned from driving for two years, given a community order with 12 weeks’ electronic tag curfew and told to pay £180 costs.

Oliver Ward, age 33, of Gargrave Place, Hemsworth, admitted criminal damage to a car and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £500 compensation.

Carl Stuart Flannigan, age 31, of Churchfield Lane, Castleford, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was banned from driving for eight months, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Florin Vinuc Hetes, age 52, of Broomhall Avenue, Wakefield, admitted drink driving after having 85 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 22 months, given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £245 costs.

Richard Andrew Bishop, age 41, of Arncliffe Road, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a female and stealing a de-tagger from Morrisons. He was given a community order and told to pay £415 costs.

Gareth Hatt, age 45, of Norton Street, Wakefield, admitted failing to comply with a supervision requirement after being released from prison by missing planned appointments. He was fined £50.

Joshua Luke Callaghan, age 21, of Holme Way, Ossett, admitted drink driving by having 67 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted having no licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £276 and £119 costs.

Saulius Jarmalavicus, age 36, of Burton Street, Normanton, admitted drink driving by having 72 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £700 in total and told to pay £155 costs.

Gareth Lee McManus, age 34, of Sycamore Avenue, Wakefield, admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence that he had received for multiple thefts. He was given a new 18-week sentence, but that was suspended for 12 months.

Willem Arend Johan Van Dam, age 46, of Lindsay Avenue, admitted speeding by driving at 41mph in a 30mph. No ban was imposed because of mitigating circumstances - that he is employed as a HGV driver. He was given four penalty points, fined £346 and told to pay £145 costs.

Ryan James Bryce, age 28, of Quarry Mount, Ryhill, admitted driving without insurance and was banned from the road for six months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Kevin Jones, age 60, of Ouchthorpe Lane, Wakefield, admitted driving at 46mph in a 30mph. No ban was imposed because of mitigating circumstances - that he is employed as a delivery driver. He was given six penalty points, fined £230 and told to pay £144 costs.

Amanda Jayne Douglas, age 48, of no fixed address, admitted possession of heroin and crack cocaine in Wakefield and was given a six-month conditional discharge, and told to pay £107 costs.

Claire Chambers, age 36, of Denhale Avenue, Wakefield, admitted attempted criminal damage to a window and was fined £100 and told to pay £119 costs.