COURT LISTS: Burglar broke into crematorium

Dillon John Hunt, age 44, of Pontefract Road, Featherstone, admitted trespassing at Pontefract Crematorium with an intent to steal, and causing £588 worth of criminal damage. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment, and told to pay £180 costs.

Stefan Riley-Jones, age 26, of Ryder Mews, Hemsworth, admitted assaulting a police officer and was given a community order with 180 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £250 compensation and £180 costs.

Jonathan Wesley, age 52, of Fields End Court, Upton, admitted drink driving by having 64 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Daniel Michie, age 26, of Northland View, Pontefract, admitted drink driving having 67 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted having no insurance and failing to surrender to custody. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £350 in total and told to pay £119 costs.

Gareth Nicholas Atkinson, age 35, of Crowther Street, Castleford, admitted three counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Matthew George Sarvent, age 25, of Broad Lane, South Elmsall, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £146 and told to pay £119 costs.

Michael Callear, age 53, of Post Office Road, Featherstone, admitted drink driving having 74 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £450 and told to pay £130 costs.

Connor Glen Wright, age 20, of Hugh Street, Castleford, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £253 and told to pay £119 costs.

Kevin Gibbs, age 61, of Northway Avenue, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a male and two counts of being drunk and disorderly in Castleford town centre. He was given a community order with 200 hours of community service and told to pay £200 compensation and £22 costs.

Wayne Lee Jackson, age 45, of Cromwell Crescent, Pontefract, admitted fraudulently using a registration plate on a vehicle and possession of cannabis. He was fined £140 and told to pay £119 costs.

Craig David Evans, age 32, of Grove Lea Walk, Pontefract, admitted taking a Peugeot vehicle without the owner’s consent, having no insurance, and stealing lager from a shop. He was jailed for eight weeks, banned from driving for two years and told to pay £128 costs.

James Brown, age 28, of Leyland Road, Castleford, admitted breaching a restraining order by visiting an address he was prohibited from, and producing five cannabis plants. He was jailed for nine months, suspended for 18 months, and told to pay £241 costs.

Shane Price, age 23, of West Acres, Byram, admitted sending threatening text messages and was given a community order, a restraining order of indeterminate length and told to pay £175 costs.

Dean James Webster, age 39, of Halton Street, Featherstone, admitted stealing cosmetics worth £59.94 from Boots and three counts of stealing alcohol worth £108 from Tesco. He was ordered to pay £167.94 compensation and given a community order with drug-dependency treatment.

Daniel Holsey, age 18, of Spawd Bone Lane, Knottingley, admitted assaulting three females and was given a community order and told to pay £95 costs.

Jonathan Mangham, age 36, of Glebe Street, Castleford, admitted two counts of theft of cleaning products worth £267 in total. He was jailed for 16 weeks and told to pay £171 compensation.

David Holmes, age 46, of Walton Road, Pontefract, admitted drink driving having 79 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £457 and told to pay £131 costs.

Stacey Jade Bednell, age 34, of Kinsley House Crescent, Fitzwilliam, admitted stealing chocolate worth £114 from Iceland and given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Lewis Stephen Kirk, age 21, of Cromwell Road, Castleford, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £270 and told to pay £119 costs.

Stuart Mark Robert Willett, age 34, of Barnsley Road, Pontefract, admitted assaulting two police officers, being drunk and disorderly and criminal damage. He was given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £250 compensation in total and £95 costs.

David James Green, age 25, of Cherry Tree Walk, Knottingley, admitted committing fraud by selling a gold chain on Facebook to gain £1,700. He was given a community order, told to pay £1,700 compensation and £95 costs.

Steven Norman Woodall, age 42, of St Andrew’s Road, Castleford, admitted failing to comply with a community order he received for assault. He was jailed for 16 weeks.

Helga Stuhan, age 40, of Denton Gardens, Ackworth, admitted being in charge of a vehicle and having 98 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was fined £200, given 10 penalty points and told to pay £119 costs.

Megan Edwards, age 23, of Rookhill Road, Pontefract, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for ketamine and was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Lewis William Burton, age 20, of Park Avenue, Castleford, admitted possession of cannabis and was fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.