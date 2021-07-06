COURT LISTS: Coffee crime lands thief in jail

Kayleigh Michelle Spence, age 31, of Old Crown Road, Wakefield, admitted stealing coffee worth £80 from Co-op and was jailed for 23 weeks after triggering a suspended sentence she received for assault. She was also told to pay £128 costs.

Rob Waters, age 43, of Dale Street, Ossett, admitted seven counts of stealing alcohol worth more than £280 from Co-op and B&M, and stealing two toy cars worth £38 from B&M. He was told to pay £260 compensation.

Darren Martin Turner, age 56, of Queens Drive, Ossett, admitted driving while banned and without insurance and was banned from driving for 18 months, given a community order with 300 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Michael Ian Barker, age 44, of Leeds Road, Robin Hood, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was given eight penalty points, fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Arshad Mahmood Aziz, age 39, of Buckingham Drive, Wakefield, admitted failing to attend a drugs appointment and was fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Brett Paul Hutchinson, age 38, of Haigh Lane, Flockton, admitted assaulting a female, using violence to enter a premises and criminal damage. He was given a community order, given a one-year restraining order and told to pay £400 compensation.

Gavin German, age 32, of Baker Lane, Stanley, admitted failing to comply with the Sexual Offences Act 2003 by failing to inform police of his details. He was fined £100, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Jamie Lee Sheldon, age 37, of George Street, Wakefield, admitted making threats to a female that he would smash her windows. He was jailed for 12 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Zack Harwood, age 24, of Irwin Avenue, Wakefield, admitted drink driving having 82 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £650 and told to pay £150 costs.

David Thomas Carysforth, age 53, of Saville Street, Wakefield, admitted breaching a restraining order and was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £213 costs.

Reece McGarry, age 27, of Market Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing whisky worth £100 from Morrisons in Wakefield. He was jailed for 18 weeks and told to pay £100 compensation.

Corrie Hammond, age 23, of Lynwood Drive, Wakefield, admitted possession of cannabis and was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Jemma Donalle Bold, age 40, of Brackendale Road, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 70 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £255 and told to pay £119 costs.

Stacey Beadnell, age 36, of Netheroyd Place, Sharlston, admitted drink driving by having 52 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £173 and told to pay £119 costs.

Carl Edward Tinker, age 30, of Marshway House, Wakefield, admitted being drunk and disorderly in the city centre and failing to surrender to custody. He was fined £100 and told to pay £34 costs.

Callum Lehane, age 23, of Whin Mount, Normanton, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was banned for drug driving last year. He was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and given six penalty points.

Martin Witulski, age 23, of Brotherton Avenue, Wakefield, admitted being over the legal limit for cannabis while in charge of a vehicle. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £200 and told to pay £85 costs.

Wiktor Marek Gajdos, age 29, of George Street, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £350 and told to pay £120 costs.

John Niedziolka, age 64, of St John’s Square, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 279 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. He was banned from driving for 30 months, given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Dean Alexander Clark, age 25, of Micklewait Avenue, Crigglestone, admitted driving while banned and without insurance and a test certificate. He was given a four-month driving ban, fined £276 and told to pay £119 costs.

Lewis Nigel Selby, age 27, of Green Lane, Horbury, was found guilty of assaulting two females, sending threatening messages and admitted a charge of damaging a phone. He was jailed for six months and told to pay £128 costs.

Bethany Lea Broome, age 25, of Micklewait Avenue, Crigglestone, admitted drink driving by having 85 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Callum Taylor, age 21, of Church View, Crigglestone, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Simon Anthony Williamson, age 38, of Kettlethorpe Road, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and was banned from driving for three years, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Louis Joe Hetherington, age 20, of Wakefield Road, Normanton, admitted two counts of stealing beer from Co-op in Ossett and possession of cannabis. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £55.95 in compensation.

Luke Varey, age 30, of Rooks Nest Road, Outwood, admitted drink driving by having 49 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.