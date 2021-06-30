COURT LISTS: Fraudster ordered to pay back hundreds of pounds

Adrian Micallef, age 48, of Arncliffe Drive, Knottingley, admitted defrauding a female and was given a 12-month conditional discharge, told to pay £634 compensation and £365 costs.

Beverley Ann Grayson, age 51, of Newstead Drive, Fitzwilliam, admitted drink driving by having 166 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. She was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £250 and told to pay £119 costs.

Hugh Patrick Johnson, age 58, of Pasture Drive, Whitwood, admitted failing to provide a blood test when stopped by police. He was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for a year, given a 12-week electronic tag curfew, banned from driving for four years and told to pay £213 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Michael Bolton, age 36, of Thomas Street, Hemsworth, admitted stealing coffee worth £93 from One Stop in South Elmsall. He was fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

George Oliver Davies, age 28, of Cinder Lane, Castleford, admitted assaulting a male and possession of cocaine and MDMA. He was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, told to pay £200 compensation and £213 costs.

Tamara Joyce, age 24, of Field View Cottages, Featherstone, admitted driving while banned, without insurance and failing to surrender to custody. She was banned from driving for 18 months, given a community order with two months’ electronic tag curfew and told to pay £180 costs.

Lee Michael Brown, age 34, of Pine Close, Castleford, admitted driving while banned, without insurance and without a seat belt. He was given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for nine months, and told to pay £180 costs.

Jordan Ibbetson, age 29, of Quarry Avenue, Knottingley, admitted drink driving by having 107 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 24 months, given a community order with 130 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £180 costs.

Glen William Kennedy, age 48, of Poppy Fields Crescent, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 75 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Adam Mark Kitchen, age 38, of Highfield Crescent, Allerton Bywater, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and possession of cannabis. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Jamie Alan Hirst, age 41, of South Street, Hemsworth, admitted having a knife in public and failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, told to have drug-dependency treatment and pay £213 costs.

Angela Ward, age 38, of The Wharf, Knottingley, admitted assaulting a female and was given a 12-month conditional discharge, and told her to pay £107 costs.

Lucas Wilson, age 33, of Sheldrake Road, Castleford, admitted possession of two bags of amphetamine and was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Nicholas James Alexander Ellis-Fleming, age 29, of Spittal Hardwick Lane, Castleford, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and cocaine, driving while banned and having no insurance. He was given a community order, banned from driving for 36 months and told to pay £180 costs.

Heraldas Stanaitis, age 51, of Horsefair, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 65 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £350 and told to pay £120 costs.

Alan James Sanderson Webster, age 36, of Close Street, Hemsworth, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for two years, banned from driving for two years and told to pay £213 costs.

Simon Matthew Watson, age 42, of Pioneer Way, Castleford, admitted stealing KitKats worth £43 from Tesco in Castleford. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Darren Thomas Oxley Brian, age 29, of Middle Oxford Street, Castleford, admitted driving while banned and was given a five-month driving ban, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Paul Ferguson, age 36, of Front Street, Pontefract, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and cocaine was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £207 and told to pay £119 costs.

Melvyn William Benn, age 58, of Springfield Mount, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 121 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 30 months, given a community order with alcohol-dependency treatment, 200 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £180 costs.

Dean Ward, age 26, of Mill Street, Castleford, admitted failing to provide a sample of blood after being stopped driving by police. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £133 and told to pay £194 costs.

Sharon Louise Ainley, age 42, of Kershaw Avenue, Airedale, admitted assaulting a male and was given a community order with 28 days electronic tag curfew, told to pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.

David Alan Sturton, age 38, of no fixed address, admitted stealing a debit card from a female and using it fraudulently to buy food and drink, failure to comply with a suspended sentence order, using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, and failing to attend a drugs appointment. He was given a community order, fined £100 and told to pay £180 costs.

Shaun Whitworth, age 61, of Hardwick Road, Featherstone, admitted drink driving by having 50 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.