COURT LISTS: Jail for banned motorist who left scene of accident

Jeramiah Connors, age 28, of Warmfield Lane, Warmfield, admitted driving while banned, being in an accident that involved injuring two people and did not stop at the scene and driving without insurance and a test certificate. He was jailed for 24 weeks, banned from driving for three years and told to pay £128 costs.

Gary Michael Peel, age 37, of Cambridge Street, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 77 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £450 and told to pay £130 costs.

Anthony Bugge Scholes, age 18, of Vale Walk, Knottingley, admitted drink driving by having 42 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Declan Haller, age 22, of Common Road, South Kirkby, admitted riding a quad bike while unfit through drink and having no licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £125 and told to pay £119 costs.

Joanne Armstrong, age 43, of Chequerfield Road, Pontefract, was found guilty after a trial of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. She was given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, a one-year restraining order, told to pay £200 compensation and £295 costs.

Adam Christian Durow, age 32, of Pontefract Road, Featherstone, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis when he was pulled over by police and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Luke James Ordish, age 18, of Calder Close, Airedale, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis when he was pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £150 and told to pay £119 costs.

Keely Sayce, age 45, of Thornhill Road, Castleford, admitted stealing razor blades worth £189 from Asda in Castleford and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Nicky Burrows, age 42, of Mallard Road, Castleford, admitted stealing cat food worth £47 from Wilkinsons in Castleford and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Thomas Paul Carter, age 30 of Armytage Walk, South Kirkby, admitted failing to provide a drug test sample. He was fined £120 and told to pay £34 costs.

Morgan Jay Middleton, age 21, of Cherry Tree Walk, Knottingley, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £323 and told to pay £119 costs.

Jeffrey Nicholson, age 51, of Princess Avenue, South Elmsall, admitted drink driving by having 47 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted having no licence. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

John Michael Batley, age 33, of Wakefield Road, Kinsley, admitted stealing Lego sets worth £82 from B&M Bargains in Ossett. He was given a community order with 28 days’ electronic tag curfew and told to pay £82 compensation.

Paul Redican, age 53, of Northfield Lane, Horbury, admitted driving while unfit through drugs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £150 and told to pay £119 costs.

Andrew Helsby, age 49, of Castleford Road, Normanton, admitted criminal damage to a window and was fined £40 and told to pay £119 costs.

Antony James Moore, age 44, of Bottom Boat Road, Stanley, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Christopher Lee Jones, age 44, of Bowman Street, Wakefield, admitted possession of amphetamine and was fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Elliot William Jones, age 20, of Mayfield Court, Ossett, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Angela Gibson, age 34, of Hunt Court, Wakefield, admitted two counts of stealing items worth more than £106 from Poundstretcher in Wakefield, and two counts of failing to surrender to custody. She was jailed for 12 weeks because of her “flagrant disregard for court orders” having received community penalties for shoplifting before. She was also told to pay £128 costs.

Jadine Riley, age 34, of Hudswell Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing clothes worth £10 from Primark, items from Sainsbury’s worth £27, items worth £177 from Asda, items worth £52 from Asda Living, failing to comply with a community she received for previous shoplifting offences and failing to surrender to custody. She was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, told to have treatment for drug dependency and pay £100 compensation.

Jordan Lea Keany, age 28, of Manor Road, Wakefield, admitted driving while banned and was given a 12-month conditional discharge, given six penalty points and told to pay £107 costs.

Callum Cassidy, age 20, of Meadowside Road, East Ardsley, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £276 and told to pay £119 costs.

Daniel Pokorny, age 29, of Belle Vue Road, Wakefield, admitted possession of heroin, crack cocaine, failing to surrender to custody and failing to comply with a community order he received for theft. He was jailed for 20 weeks because of his previous failures to comply with orders and told to pay £128 costs.

Callum Lee Edwards, age 23, of Highfield Road, Horbury, admitted driving without a licence or insurance and was banned from driving for six months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Alex Newton, age 31, of Queen Elizabeth Drive, Normanton, admitted assaulting a police officer and was given a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement, told to pay £100 compensation and £180 costs.