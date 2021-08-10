COURT LISTS: Jail for man who attacked police officers

Jake Hoaksey, age 30, of Rye Way, Airedale, admitted two counts of assaulting police officers, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and criminal damage to a fence. He was jailed for 12 weeks, told to pay £100 compensation and told to pay £128 costs.

Daniel Allen, age 35, of Holly Bank, Hemsworth, admitted drink driving by having 44 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £550 and told to pay £140 costs.

Mark Adam Watson, age 26, of Victoria Street, Hemsworth, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis after being pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 20 months, given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Piotvek Korzeniecki, age 34, of Wilson Street, Castleford, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being pulled over by police. He also admitted driving without a licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 24 months, given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Antony Steven Davis, age 41, of Merewood Road, Castleford, admitted driving without insurance and was given six penalty points, fined £461 and told to pay £131 costs.

Andrew Small, age 33, of Stones Mews, Darrington, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and cocaine after being pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 42 months, given a community order, fined £120 and told to pay £180 costs.

Jake Thompson, age 29, of Mallard Avenue, Allerton Bywater, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis after being pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 13 months, fined £392 and told to pay £124 costs.

Aaron Anthony Thompson, age 39, of Pontefract Road, Featherstone, admitted stealing eight bottles of vodka from Aldi in Pontefract. He was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months and told to pay £500 compensation.

Tony James Harling, age 30, of Gannet Close, Castleford, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was given eight penalty points, fined £400 in total and told to pay £125 costs.

Nicola Roberts, age 47, of Horsefair, Pontefract, admitted stealing washing powder from B&M and two counts of failing to surrender to custody. She was jailed for 15 weeks because of her previous offending and told to pay £128 costs.

Nicholas Walmsley, age 31 of Wakefield Road, Pontefract, admitted failing to comply with a community order he got for burglary. He was jailed for four months suspended for 12 months.

Laura Jane Docking, age 35, of no fixed address, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, and failing to surrender to custody. She was given a community order and told to pay £95 costs.

Poppy Mitchell, age 28, of Crossthwaite Court, Pontefract, admitted harassing a male by sending unwanted messages on social media, claiming to be a PCSO and attending his address. She was given a two-year restraining order.

Malgorzata Uminska, age 32, of Pope Street, Normanton, admitted being drunk and disorderly at Asda in Normanton, assaulting a police officer and damaging a police vehicle. She was given a community order and told to pay £95 costs.

Casey Leigh Cunningham, age 23, of Mackinnon Avenue, Normanton, admitted assaulting a female and was given a community order and told to pay £95 costs.

Kurt Adlington, age 26, of Mulberry Place, Ryhill, admitted assaulting a female and was given a community order, a two-year restraining order and told to pay £180 costs.

Ian Gilroy Leggett, age 50, of Bishop Way, West Ardsley, admitted drink driving by having 91 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted possession of cannabis. He was banned from driving for 23 months, fined £500 and told to pay £135 costs.

Dale Turner, age 27, of Wakefield Road, Normanton, admitted assaulting a police officer and was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

David Marcus Flower, age 49, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Warren George Edward Jennings, age 30, of Riverdale Avenue, Wakefield, was found guilty after a trial of assaulting a male and criminal damage to a Toyota Yaris. He was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, given 150 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £350 compensation in total and £748 costs.

Alexander George Barker, age 21, of Avon Croft, Ossett, admitted possessing 11 plants of cannabis and was fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Brendon Cressey, age 46, of Clarendon Court, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 99 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 25 months, given a community order with 110 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

John Paul Layton, age 31, of Robertsgate, Lofthouse, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and cocaine. He was banned from driving for three years, given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Louise Crangle, age 39, of The Little Bull, Teall Street, Ossett, admitted stealing £1,300 from a male. She was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for two years, handed 150 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £1,300 compensation and told to pay £213 costs.

Matthew John Metcalfe, age 33, of Birch Road, Normanton, admitted failing to provide a specimen of blood when pulled over by police. He was given 10 penalty points, fined £366 and told to pay £122 costs.