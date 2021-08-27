COURT LISTS: Man, 44, jailed for carrying knife again

Alan Finn, age 44, of Garsdale Walk, Knottingley, admitted having a knife in public and criminal damage to a car. He was jailed for 10 months because he was on a suspended sentence for carrying a knife. He was also told to pay £128 costs.

Grzegorz Jezierski, age 36, of North Street, South Kirkby, admitted drink driving by having 135 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for 12 weeks, banned from driving for 30 months and told to pay £128 costs.

Callum Fergus Exley-McTaggart, age 26, of Whinney Lane, Streethouse, admitted three counts of thefts of groceries worth over £40 from One-Stop in Featherstone, one count of theft of items from Aldi worth £40 and assaulting a female at Aldi. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £41 compensation.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Kye Allan Rhodes, age 24, of Southgate, Pontefract, admitted criminal damage to a house door and was jailed for six weeks because of his record of offending. He was also told to pay £200 compensation.

Kurtis Dennis Speak, age 26, of Woodland Street, Castleford, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and was given an 18-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Clair Oxley, age 37, of Grasmere Road, Knottingley, admitted assaulting a male and was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Stuart O’Leary, age 44, of Lawrence Avenue, Pontefract, admitted breaking into Berries Butties on Newgate, Pontefract and stole £65. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £70 compensation.

Aaron Black, age 23, of Sandringham Avenue, Knottingley, admitted drink driving by having 51 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £360 and told to pay £119 costs.

Dalwinder Singh, age 41, of Estcourt Road, Darrington, admitted possession of cannabis and was fined £200 and told to pay £117 costs.

Claire Rollinson, age 43, of Heather Court. Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 85 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £350 and told to pay £120 costs.

Luke Andrew Bedford, age 23, of Plane Green, Pontefract, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and cocaine when pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £200 in total and told to pay £119 costs.

Shannon Wood, age 21, of Featherstone Lane, Featherstone, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine when pulled over by police. She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £250 and told to pay £119 costs.

Sadie Jade Holt, age 33, of Avens Close, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a police officer and failing to surrender to custody. She was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment, and told to pay £250 compensation to the officer.

Terri Johnson, age 32, of Netheroyd, Streethouse, admitted breaching a non-molestation order by shouting at a person he was banned from contacting. He was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Paul Strutt, age 52, of Kinsley House Crescent, Fitzwilliam, admitted drink driving by having 187 mlgs of blood in 100 mls of blood. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £700 and told to pay £155 costs.

Ross Bradman, age 34, of Dark Lane, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 229 mlgs of blood in 100 mls of blood. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. He also admitted failing to stop for police and having no insurance. He was banned from driving for 52 months, given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay£180 costs.

Paul Shea, age 33, of Dunniwood Drive, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 54 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £700 and told to pay £155 costs.

Amy Natasha Curtis, age 30, of Kirkbygate, Hemsworth, admitted assaulting two police officers and was given a community order and ordered to pay £200 compensation to each officer.

Claire Watson, age 39, of Convent Avenue, South Kirkby, admitted stealing food worth £224 from Co-op and items worth £27 from OneStop. She was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay over £70 compensation to the two shops.

Wayne Goodall, age 38, of Thornhill Row, Castleford, admitted resisting arrest and failing to surrender to custody. He was fined £100 and told to pay £119 costs.

Michael John Smith, age 41, of Station Road, Castleford, admitted three counts of breaching a restraining order by contacting a person he is prohibited from doing via social media. He also admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and cocaine after being stopped by police. He was banned from driving for 24 months, given a community order, fined £110 and told to pay £180 costs.

Richard Edward Asquith, age 56, of Summerfield Drive, Byram, admitted drink driving by having 61 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Jack Linley, age 21, of Hill Estate, Upton, admitted drink driving by having 82 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £480 and told to pay £133 costs.

Deane Paula Ann Williams, age 26, of Woodview Avenue, Castleford, admitted obstructing a police officer and was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.