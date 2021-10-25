COURT LISTS: Man in court after exposing himself and harassing female on Facebook

Mark Alexander Johnson, age 31 of Post Office Road, Featherstone, admitted harassing a female over Facebook and exposing his genitals. He was given a community order with alcohol-dependency treatment, a 12-week electronic tag curfew, a one-year restraining order and told to pay £95 costs.

Michael Carroll, age 35, of Manor House View, Allerton Bywater, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine when pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £250 and told to pay £119 costs.

Scott Sykes, age 21, of Woodside, Castleford, admitted stealing an iPhone, headphone and speakers worth £900 from an address in Wakefield and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £500 compensation.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Faye Louise Walker, age 32, of Park Estate, South Kirkby, was found guilty after a trial of drink driving by having 69 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour but was also found guilty of failing to stop at an accident. She was banned from driving for 36 months, given a community order and told to pay £495 costs.

Paul Strutt, age 52, of Kinsley House Crescent, Fitzwilliam, admitted driving while banned and without insurance and was banned from driving for 25 months, given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Harry Edward Cain, age 25, of Poppy Fields Way, Pontefract, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being stopped by police under suspicion of being in charge of a vehicle. He was given 10 penalty points, fined £345 and told to pay £119 costs.

Deborah Jayne Jones, age 52, of Field Lane, Upton, admitted drink driving by having 132 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 32 months, given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Dean Hancock, age 39, of Tom Wood Ash Lane, Upton, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was banned from driving for 14 months, given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Daniel Stones, age 28, of Coltsfoot Close, Pontefract, admitted criminal damage to a car and was told to pay £200 compensation and £85 costs.

Mark Dunnachie, age 52, of Fryston Road, Airedale, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, and resisting arrest. He was fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Claire Louise Simpson, age 42, of Ridgefield Street, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 102 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 25 months, given a community order with alcohol-dependency treatment and told to pay £180 costs.

Mikaela Wilkinson, age 33, of Bluebell Court, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 155 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. She also admitted driving without due care and having no insurance. She was banned from driving for 24 months, given a community order with a 10-week electronic tag curfew, and told to pay £95 costs.

Gareth Paul Trevor, age 31, of Lumley Street, Castleford, admitted failing to comply with the Sexual Offences Act by failing to notify police of his address within three days of being released from prison. He was jailed for four weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Michael Sam Wood, age 33, of Henson Grove Castleford, admitted breaching a restraining order by attending an address he was prohibited from. He was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Ashley Summers, age 24, of Smawthorne Grove, Castleford, admitted assaulting a police officer and a detention officer. He was given a community order with an eight-week electronic tag curfew, and was told to pay £95 costs.

Lee Land, age 33, of Royds Avenue, Castleford, admitted failing to provide a blood test after being stopped by police. He was banned from driving for 45 months, given a community order with 148 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Matthew Lee Maragh, age 33, c/o Broomhill Square, Knottingley, admitted four counts of shop theft, including champagne and razors. He was jailed for 18 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Hadley Stringer, age 28, of Holywell Lane, Castleford, was found guilty of being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and was banned from driving for three years, fined £350 and told to pay £655 costs. The case was proved in his absence.