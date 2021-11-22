COURT LISTS: Man jailed for threatening to burn house down

Adrian Wayne Blackburn, age 37, of Station Street, Agbrigg, admitted threatening to burn down a female’s house and was jailed for four months and told to pay £128 costs.

Ben Lawson, age 33, of Haselden Road, Wakefield, admitted attempting to damage property and was given a community order with an eight-week electronic tag curfew, a one-year restraining order and told to pay £180 costs.

Asa Hopkins, age 24, of Castleford Road, Normanton, admitted criminal damage threatening criminal damage and damaging a police holding cell. He was given a 24-month conditional discharge and told to pay £150 compensation in total.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Carl Edward Tinker, age 30, of Lincoln Street, Wakefield, admitted possessing a folding pocket knife in public and criminal damage to a car. He was jailed for four months and told to pay £300 compensation.

Philip Brian Grist, age 41, of Potovens Lane, Outwood, admitted stealing 18 jars of coffee from Spar in Outwood and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Csaszar Adrienne Birone, age 50, of Denmark Court, Wakefield, admitted speeding three times in the space of four days, driving at 42mph in a 30, 37mph in a 30 and then 42mph in a 30, all on Denby Dale Road. She was given 11 penalty points in total, fined £249 and told to pay £117 costs.

Jamie Daryl Tait, age 29, of Avon Croft, Ossett, admitted criminal damage to two vehicles, including a police car. He was given 10 weeks’ jail because he was subjected to recall, and told to pay £122 compensation.

Alex John Kelleher, age 33, of Gargrave Place, Wakefield, admitted stealing a cement mixer worth £400 and was given a 12-month conditional discharge, told to pay £400 compensation and £107 costs.

Lee Sedgwick, age 34, of Tavistock Place, Wakefield, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was given eight penalty points on his licence, fined £180 and told to pay £119 costs.

Kiera Fox, age 29, of Riverdale Avenue, Stanley, admitted drink driving by having 64 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £230 and told to pay £119 costs.

Craig Edwards, age 35, of Rishworth Street, Wakefield, admitted five counts of thefts from Sainsbury’s on Dewsbury Road and Co-op on Alverthorpe Road, including bottles of spirits and wine. He was jailed for 26 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Dean Matthew Smith, age 28, of Moorhouse Avenue, Stanley, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, given 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 12 months, fined £400 and told to pay £213 costs.

Darren Paul Smith, age 35, of George Street, Wakefield, admitted interfering with a vehicle with an intention of theft, and possession of diazepam. He was given a community order with treatment for drug dependency and told to pay £250 costs.

Lisa Caroline Hammond, age 52, of Monk Street, Wakefield, admitted sexually touching an adult without consent. She was given a community order, told to pay £250 compensation and £180 costs.

Mohammed Abbas Taj, age 24, of Chantry Road, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis after being pulled over by police, and possession of cannabis. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £400 and told to pay £190 costs.

Jonathan Mangham, age 37, of Market Street, Wakefield, admitted three counts of thefts from shops including Wilkinson’s in Wakefield and Tesco in Castleford. He was given a community order with alcohol-dependency treatment, and told to pay £180 costs.

Carrie Hudson, age 32, of Park Green, Normanton, was found guilty after a trial of having a kitchen knife in public, and driving without insurance, licence and failing to produce a licence when asked. She was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, given 100 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for six months and told to pay £778 costs.

Sean Hinchliffe, age 40, of Balne Avenue, Wakefield, admitted failing to attend an appointment to ascertain if he was addicted to cocaine. He was fined £184 and told to pay £119 costs.

Jack Sherwin, age 30, of Brook Street, Normanton, admitted driving while banned and without insurance and was given a new nine-month ban, fined £460 and told to pay £131 costs.

Samuel Kora, age 18, of Linton Road, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis after being pulled over by police, and having no licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £40 and told to pay £34 costs.

Max Timpson, age 22, of Gloucester Place, Wakefield, admitted sending threatening text messages to a female, possessing cannabis and a knife in public and criminal damage to a door. He was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Megan Tonks, age 23, of Market Street, Wakefield, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a male and was given a community order with a four-week electronic tag curfew, and told to pay £150 compensation.

Conner Evans, age 21, of Upper Lane, Netherton, admitted assaulting a male and a female and was given a community order with a four-week electronic tag curfew, and told to pay £250 compensation in total.

Ramunas Cigleris, age 51, of Lincoln Street, Wakefield, admitted failing to comply with a community order he received for ABH, and breaching a restraining order. He was jailed for 26 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.