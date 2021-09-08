COURT LISTS: Pair jailed over Lidl £224 toothbrushes theft

Richard James Green, age 29, of Barnstone Vale, Wakefield, admitted stealing toothbrush items worth £224 from Lidl in Normanton and failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for eight weeks because of “flagrant disregard for court orders” and was told to pay £128 costs.

Stacey Emma Williamson, age 33, of Barnstone Vale, Wakefield, admitted stealing toothbrush items worth £224 from Lidl in Normanton and failing to surrender to custody. She was jailed for eight weeks because of her previous record for offending and was told to pay £128 costs.

Kelly Louise Smith, age 32, of Starbeck Road, Wakefied, admitted failing to provide a breath test when pulled over by police. She was banned from driving for six months, fined £200 and told to pay £119 costs.

Lidl in Normanton.

David Thomas Carysforth, age 53, of Saville Street, Wakefield, admitted breaching a restraining order by posting letters to a person he is prohibited from contacting. He was jailed for 30 weeks because of his “flagrant disregard for court orders”.

Gary Steven Brandon, age 35, of Neville Street, Normanton, admitted being drunk and disorderly and was fined £220 and told to pay £119 costs.

Mark Stephen Alderson, age 47, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted stealing a £160 jacket from Trespass on Trinity Walk in Wakefield and was jailed for 16 weeks because of his previous record. He was also told to pay £128 costs.

Jared Browne, age 30, of Stoneleigh Court, Wakefield, admitted stealing gaming cards worth £245 from Geek Retreat in Wakefield. He was fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Stephen Charles Silvester, age 36, of Park Green, Normanton, admitted two counts of stealing alcohol worth £28 from B&M in Wakefield, food from Sainsbury’s worth £9 and failing to comply with a supervision requirement following his release from prison. He was jailed for another 28 days and told to pay £128 costs.

James Robert Langley, age 31, of St Bartholomews Court, Wakefield, admitted stealing toiletries worth £170 from Asda and was given a community order and told to pay £170 compensation.

Tom Harris, age 23, of Duke of York Street, Wrenthorpe, admitted drink driving by having 50 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £380 and told to pay £123 costs.

Kirsty Goodall, age 31, of Windhill View, Wakefield, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. She was given a community order with four weeks’ electronic tag curfew, banned from driving for six months and told to pay £95 costs.

Josh Nichol, age 23, of Highfield Drive, Wakefield, admitted criminal damage to a door and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £600 compensation.

Suffran Mohammed Yakoob, age 36, of Banjamin Street, Darnley, admitted three counts of theft from Game in Trinity Walk and TK Maxx totalling £165. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £135 costs.

Anthony John Thornhill, age 52, of Twyford Street, Normanton, admitted possession of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis, and was fined £250 in total and told to pay £115 costs.

Lauren Gelder, age 36, of Mill Lane, Ryhill, admitted drink driving by having 104 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 24 months, given a community order along with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Reece Richardson, age 25, of Crossley Street, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 66 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted having no insurance. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £350 in total and told to pay £120 costs.

Benjamin Earl Douglas Smith, age 27, of Monk Street, Wakefield, admitted two counts of stealing clothing worth £209 from Primark in Wakefield. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £80 compensation.

Paul Swithenbank, age 50, of Berners Street, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 43 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 in total and told to pay £119 costs.

Thomas Anthony Weston, age 18, of Calder Way, Crigglestone, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis after being pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £60 and told to pay £119 costs.

David Stuart Barraclough, age 41, of Ken Churchill Drive, Horbury, admitted drink driving by having 125 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted having no licence or insurance. He was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, given a 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement, banned from driving for 46 months and told to pay £213 costs.

Richard David Frost, age 46, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order (CBO) after being caught in Trinity Walk and at the city’s bus station. The CBO prohibits him from entering certain areas of the city centre. He was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Louis Malcolm McKenzie Tyrone, age 32, of Henry Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing razors worth £48 from Boots, possession of cannabis and three counts of fraud by using a bank card to obtain goods and refusing a drugs test. He was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £128 costs.

David White, age 38, of Bradford Road, Wrenthorpe, admitted drink driving by having 54 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £120 in total and told to pay £119 costs.