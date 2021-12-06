COURT LISTS: 'Revenge porn' man avoids being locked up

Russell Lawton, age 52, of Vicars Terrace, Allerton Bywater, admitted two counts of disclosing a private sexual photo without the consent of a female, and harassing a female by repeatedly contacting her. He was jailed for 12 months, suspended for two years, told to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, given a three-year restraining order and told to pay £241 costs.

Luke Standeven, age 40, of Wood Lane, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 40 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £400 and told to pay £125 costs.

Benjamin Ian Michael Rudge, age 25, of Mill Hill Lane, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 50 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £400 and told to pay £125 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Samantha Joanne Scorer, age 32, of Pioneer Way, Castleford, admitted assaulting a PCSO and was jailed for 16 weeks because of her previous record for offending, and told to pay £128 costs.

Peter Collier, age 58, of Toll Bar Road, Castleford, admitted four counts of speeding on separate occasions, driving at 41 mph, 36 mph, 40mph and twice at 37 mph in a 30 mph zone. He avoided a ban because of mitigating circumstances - that he is a HGV driver. He was given three penalty points for each of the five offences, fined £203 and told to pay £144 costs.

Daniel Lee Habberjam, age 34, of Aketon Road, Castleford, admitted breaching a non-molestation order by being within 100 metres of a property he is banned from. He was jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, given 120 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £213 costs.

Nicky Hall, age 33, of Derwent Drive, Ferry Fryston, was found guilty after a trial of being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine after being pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £1,008 and told to pay £721 costs.

Martyn Binks, age 31, of George Street, Wakefield, admitted breaching a non-molestation order and a restraining order. He was jailed for 24 weeks because he was subject to a suspended sentence for assaults, and told to pay £128 costs.

Kumran Yasin, age 34, of Stanley Road, Wakefield, was found guilty after a trial of stealing a Ford Fiesta car, defrauding a male of £610 by telling him he would get his car fixed and pocketing the cash. He also admitted breaching a restraining order by contacting a female he was prohibted from. He was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, told to pay £800 compensation and given a five-year restraining order.

Konrad Fusik, age 30, of Market Street, Wakefield, admitted two counts of stealing skincare products worth a total of £264 from Boots in Wakefield. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge and told to pay £264 compensation.

Daniel Sean Skelton, age 39, of Elvey Street, Wakefield, admitted six counts of theft from Wilkinson’s in Wakefield for items worth a total of over £426, including laundry items and toiletries. He was given a community order with drug rehabilitation requirement and also told to pay £426 compensation.

Christopher Gregg, age 30, of Pretoria Street, Wakefield, admitted possessing 25 bags of cannabis and was fined £60 and told to pay £119 costs.

Samuel Benjamin Carter, age 26, of Irwin Crescent, Wakefield, admitted having a machete in public and three counts of criminal damage to cars on Woodhouse Road in Wakefield. He was given a community order with a 12-week electronic tag curfew, and told to pay £820 in compensation in total.

Ryan Taylor, age 21, of Citilodge Hotel, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a prison officer in Doncaster and was given a community order and told to pay £100 compensation.

Samuel John Scott, age 31, of Stoney Lane, East Ardsley, admitted resisting arrest and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Emma Williams, age 27, of Sycamore Street, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a female and threatening to damage her windows. She was handed a £180 fine in total and told to pay £119 costs.

Jack Wood, age 28 of Walnut Avenue, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 55 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £500 and told to pay £135 costs.

Joshua Luke Carter, age 28, of Newton Green, Wakefield, admitted four counts of speeding by driving at 38mph, 39mph and twice at 41 mph in a 30 mph zone. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £253 and told to pay £144 costs.

Jordan Anthony Carter, age 21, of Peterson Road, Wakefield, admitted assaulting two police officers and was given a community order with five-month electronic tag curfew and told to pay £180 costs.

Levi Valerie Patricia Stanley, age 27, of Wharncliffe Road, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 49 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £316 and told to pay £119 costs.

Louise Malcolm McKenzie Tyrone, age 33, of Henry Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing a thermometer worth £50 from Boots in Wakefield. He was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Oliver Thornton, age 21, of Gill Sike Avenue, Thornes, admitted dangerous driving and was jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months, given 60 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 12 months and told to pay £180 costs.

Mark Christopher Stuart Davison, age 30, of Cave Crescent, Lupset, admitted drink driving by having 62 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.