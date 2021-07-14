COURT LISTS: Taxi fare dodger is jailed

Lee Taylor, age 40, of no fixed address, admitted making off from a taxi without paying the £30 fare. He was jailed for four weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Grant Clarke Patrick, age 42, of Wakefield Road, Pontefract, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Kane Ashley Rumble, age 20, of Pasture Way, Castleford, admitted causing criminal damage to a car door and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £600 compensation.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Lee Higginson, age 38, of Embleton Road, Methley, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being stopped by police. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Dominik Meyer, age 28, of Hardwick Road, Featherstone, admitted producing cannabis and was given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Gareth Leslie Morgan, age 39, of no fixed address, admitted possessing amphetamine and failing to surrender to custody. He was fined £100 and told to pay £119 costs.

Rebecca Ellis, age 38, of Barnsley Road, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 101 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 24 months, fined £350 and told to pay £120 costs.

Mariusz Zjawinski, age 31, of Netherwood Avenue, Castleford, admitted failing to comply with a supervision requirement and was jailed for 14 days.

Joshua Stephenson, age 20, of Rookhill Road, Pontefract, admitted producing 30 cannabis plants and was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £180 costs.

Scott Adam Higgins, age 33, of Fulmar Road, Castleford, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was banned from driving for 12 months, given a community order, fined £120 and told to pay £180 costs.

Christian Andrei Ungureanu, age 25, of Elizabeth Drive, Castleford, admitted possessing cannabis and was fined £230 and told to pay £119 costs.

Aliy Drammeh Jawara, age 31, of Love Lane, Pontefract, admitted resisting arrest and was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Shane Keith Johnson, age 49, of Grange Rise, Hemsworth, admitted stealing gin worth £50 from Tesco and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and was told to pay £52 compensation and £85 costs.

Dale Andrew Spencer, age 35, of Brierley Crescent, South Kirkby, admitted two counts of harassing a female he was prohibited from seeing by a restraining order. He was jailed for 14 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Donna Neal, age 55, of Fox Lane, Allerton Bywater, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Philomena Claydon, age 52, of Pinfold Lane, Methley, was found guilty after a trial of assaulting a police officer and driving without due care and attention. She was given a community order, three penalty points on her licence and told to pay £295 costs.

Simon Birks, age 42, of Ramsden Street, Castleford, admitted stealing a car and burgling a shed. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £100 compensation.

Carl Robert Wood, age 40, of Granville Street, Featherstone, admitted driving while unfit through drugs, being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and driving without a licence and insurance. He was banned from driving for two years, given a community order and told to pay £95 costs.

Dean Cotton, age 46, of Bedale Drive, Knottingley, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Alan John Holmes Smillie, age 41, of Highfield Green, Allerton Bywater, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was banned from driving for 33 months, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Charlie Firth, age 18, of Monkhill Drive, Pontefract, was found guilty after a trial of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) to a male and admitted failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £20 costs.

Gary Jones, age 61, of Lumley Street, Castleford, admitted failing to attend an assessment to ascertain if he is addicted to cocaine. He was given a three-month conditional discharge and told top pay £22 costs.

Richard Desmond Corcoran, age 54, of Station Road, Allerton Bywater, admitted driving while unfit through drugs, driving while banned, having no insurance and possession of amphetamine. He was banned from driving for three years, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

James Rudge, age 61, of Wakefield Road, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a female and criminal damage to a vehicle. He was given a 24-month conditional discharge, told to pay £200 compensation and £620 costs.

Reece Connoer Anderson, age 22, of Monkhill Drive, Pontefract, admitted possession of cannabis and failing to surrender to custody. He was fined £240 in total and made to pay £34 costs.

Lauren May Mitchell, age 33, of Leeds Road, Cutsyke, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine twice on two separate occasions and was banned from the road for three years, fined £150 and told to pay £119 costs.