COURT LISTS: Woman jailed over Lynx deodorant theft

Tara Bowley, age 46, of Pioneer Way, Castleford, admitted assaulting a male, possessing a knife in public, using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and stealing Lynx deodorant worth £20 from Londis in Castleford. She was jailed for 16 weeks because of her record for offending, and told to pay £128 costs.

Warren Michael Edley, age 29, of Barnes Road, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 55 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Jamie Lee Smith, age 26, of Crummock Place, Knottingley, admitted threatening to throw a brick through a person’s window to gain entry. He was jailed for 12 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Callum Foster-Firth, age 26, of Castle Crescent, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 67 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £553 and told to pay £140 costs.

Ian Simms, age 38, of Horsefair, Pontefract, admitted possession of crack cocaine and cannabis, and was told to pay £107 costs.

Chantelle Louise Lindsay, age 45, of Queens Avenue, Pontefract, admitted five counts of theft of items worth a total of £493 from shops including Aldi and B&M. She was jailed for 28 weeks after triggering a suspended sentence for previous multiple thefts and told to pay £128 costs.

Jasmine Dean, age 25, of Wentworth Drive, South Kirkby, admitted threatening to set fire to property belonging to a female’s mother, and causing criminal damage to a television. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge, told to pay £150 compensation and £107 in costs.

Deryck Tickner, age 33, of Ryedale Avenue, Knottingley, admitted three counts of breaching of a non-molestation order and was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, a two-year restraining order and told to pay £180 costs.

Jamie John Leslie, age 32, of Pinewood Place, Knottingley, was convicted of assaulting a female and was given a community order with 28 days electronic tag curfew, told to pay £100 compensation and £95 costs.

Jack Ryan Tolson, age 27, of Henson Grove, Castleford, admitted possession of cannabis and was fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Dale Antony Jenkinson, age 31, of Wentworth Drive, South Kirkby, admitted stealing items worth £94 from Aldi, including gin. He was fined £80, told to pay £94 compensation and £119 costs.

Lee Daniel White, age 41, of Leeds Road, Cutsyke, admitted using racially-aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour and was given a nine-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Kyle Reece Stanhope, age 26, of Sandhill Rise, Pontefract, admitted breaching a restraining order and criminal damage to a window. He was jailed for 10 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Ryan Antony Robinson, age 31, of Hunt Street, Castleford, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Paul Stephen Chambers, age 40, of Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, admitted possession of cocaine and was given a three-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Neil John Beresford, age 44, of Marton Avenue, Hemsworth, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine when stopped by police, having no licence or insurance and possession of diazepam. He was banned from driving for three years, fined £350 in total and told to pay £120 costs.

Kenneth James Dawson, age 66, of Sycamore Close, Knottingley, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a female. He was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Kenneth Andrew Jones, age 49, of Grasmere Road, Knottingley, admitted failing to provide a breath test when stopped by police. He was banned from driving for 30 months, given a community order, fined £120 and told to pay £180 costs.

Jessica Jade Neale-Willey, age 27, of Pit Lane, Methley, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 24 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Guy Robinson, age 46, of Warren Court, Featherstone, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine twice on two different days. He was banned from driving for three years, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Ziggy Bell, age 30, of Huntwick Avenue, Featherstone, admitted driving while banned and was jailed for eight weeks because of his “flagrant disregard for court orders”. He was given a 12-month driving ban and told to pay £128 costs.

Gareth Lee Moss, age 41 of Prince William Court, Featherstone, admitted possession of cocaine and was fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Stephen Land, age 53, of Hopwood Grove, Castleford, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was banned from driving for six months, given a community order with eight weeks’ electronic tag curfew and told to pay £180 costs.

Laura Horne, age 35, of Kempston Road, Featherstone, admitted failing to provide a breath test when stopped by police. She was banned from driving for 20 months, given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Graham Clive Keedy, age 58, of Medley Road, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 77 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, handed a £120 fine and told to pay £119 costs.