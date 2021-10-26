COURT LISTS: Woman who attacked police officer given six-month jail term

Natalie McGrath, age 35, of The Avenue, Tingley, admitted assaulting a police officer, two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and criminal damage to a window. She was jailed for 26 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Richard David Frost, age 46, of no fixed address, admitted being drunk in Wakefield while banned from the area by a Criminal Behaviour Order. He was jailed for 16 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Luke Ashley Graham, age 24, of no fixed address, admitted stealing whiskey worth £150 from Sainsbury’s in Wakefield and was jailed for seven days and told to pay £128 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Ashley Irving, age 29, of West View, Kirkhamgate, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and having no insurance. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £203 and told to pay £119 costs.

Dmitrijs Gribanovs, age 34, of Alverthorpe Road, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 52 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Jake Warburton, age 37, of Weeland Road, Sharlston Common, admitted drink driving by having 80 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £500 and told to pay £135 costs.

Anthony James Tucker, age 49, of Kirkwood Grove, West Ardsley, admitted drink driving by having 119 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 28 months, given 40 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Wayne Anthony Jones, age 48, of Thornes Lane, Wakefield, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and was fined £120, given a one-year restraining order and told to pay £119 costs.

Alexander Thompson, age 30, of Intake Lane, Stanley, admitted driving while banned and without insurance, and was banned from driving for 25 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Dominic Jones, age 24, of Towers Lane, Crofton, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis after being pulled over by police, and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £230 and told to pay £119 costs.

George Whaling, age 22, of Ashwood Heights, Middlestown, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and cocaine after being pulled over by police and was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £140 and told to pay £119 costs.

Shkelzen Sadiku, age 41, of Teal Street, Wakefield, admitted driving while banned and was handed a new six-month ban, fined £400 and told to pay £125 costs.

Daniel Dean, age 38, of Hawthorne Mount, Normanton, admitted criminal damage to a window and was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Canaan Cavendish, age 44, of Meadowgate Croft, Lofthouse, admitted threatening violence and was fined £1,000 and told to pay £185 costs.

Jordan Christopher Nunn, age 23, of Station Road, Ryhill, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis when pulled over by police and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £800 and told to pay £165 costs.

Victoria Firth, age 42, of Esther Avenue, Wakefield, admitted possession of heroin and was fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Craig James Dickinson, age 31, of no fixed address, admitted assaulting a female support worker at Marsh Way House on Arundel Close, Wakefield, and was jailed for 13 weeks, told to pay £100 compensation and £213 costs.

Jac Lee Price, age 23, of St John’s Chase, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a police officer and was given a community order with 180 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £100 compensation and £180 costs.

David Marcus Flower, age 49, of no fixed address, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a PCSO in Wakefield. He was fined £48 and told to pay £34 costs.

Kyle Darren Davison, age 21, of George Street, Wakefield, admitted driving while banned, having no insurance and failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for 28 days, banned from driving for 12 months and told to pay £128 costs.

Leonids Gustavs Dovgels, age 25, of Cliff Street, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 58 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted having no licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £250 and told to pay £119 costs.

Andrew Paul Norbury, age 54, of Hemmingway Close, Havercroft, admitted drink driving by having 57 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £346 and told to pay £119 costs.

Keith Frith, age 34, of Trinity Church Walk, Wakefield, admitted three counts of stealing from shops including bedding, steak and chocolate. He was jailed for 24 weeks because of previous offending for shop thefts and told to pay £128 costs.

Danielle Laura Fletcher, age 39, of HMP New Hall, Flockton, admitted possession of cannabis and was given an eight-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Ryan James Wood, age 38, of Leafield Court, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a male and was fined £500, told to pay £100 compensation and pay £135 costs.

Sam Michael Purkiss, age 26, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Marshway House and was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £213 costs.

Melissa Thomson, age 34, of Wharncliffe Road, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a female and was given a community order, a two-year restraining order and told to pay £400 compensation to the victim.