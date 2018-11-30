Criminals using dangerous tactics to steal cash points

A surge in ATM thefts over the past year has prompted an appeal for the public to remain vigilant.

They say increasingly dangerous tactics are being used to rip the cash machines from the walls of buildings.

There have been several cashpoint thefts, including the Co-op in Ackworth being targeted in August, while a digger was used to pull out the machine on Waggon Lane in Upton in April.

An ATM at an Aldi store in Pontefract’s was taken in November last year when a rope was tied around it and a van used to pull it free.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard of the Regional Team, said: “Stealing a cash machine is not an easy task and criminals are using increasingly dangerous and desperate methods which are risking lives.

“Criminals though are showing a complete disregard for their own safety and that of others and I am very surprised that no one has been seriously injured or even killed.”