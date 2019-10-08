Dad avoids prison for Pontefract police chase after court hears from tearful mum of baby son

A judge told a dangerous driver involved in a police chase in Pontefract he was only being spared jail because of his partner and newborn baby son.

Alex Boughen’s partner and mother of his five-week-old baby son was in tears as she told the court the family needed Boughen’s wage from his job with a roofing company in order to stay in their home in South Kirkby near Pontefract.

Angus MacDonald, prosecuting, said just before 1.30am on August 31 2018, Boughen was driving a Peugeot 206 which failed to stop on Pontefract Road near Ackworth.

A police chase started and Boughen drove at between 45 and 50mph in a 30mph zone before losing control.

Extension granted to question suspect over murder of Pontefract pensioner

He span the car on Maple Drive in Pontefract, narrowly missing a parked car.

Boughen, 27, also narrowly missed parked cars on nearby Elm Park before driving the wrong way around a keep left bollard on Ackworth Road.

He lost control of he car again on cul-de-sac Tudor Close, causing the car to spin 90 degrees.

Boughen, who was not insured and did not have a full driving licence, ran away and was found hiding in a garden on Tudor Close and arrested.

Prosecutor, Angus McDonald said on August 12 2017 police had seen Boughen throw something in a garden before on Minsthorpe Lane in South Elmsall before running off.

Police searched the garden and found a knife with a four to five inch long blade.

Mr McDonald said police then saw Boughen’s throw something in a garden on Minsthorpe Vale.

IN PICTURES: Ferrybridge Power Station through time

When that garden was searched police community support officer found what appeared to be a torch with 'police' written on the side of it and Boughen was arrested.

The officer pressed a button on the torch and got an electric shock from the device, which was found to be a functioning taser.

Boughen, of Ings Close, South Kirkby admitted having an article with a blade, possessing a prohibited weapon in connection with the taser and dangerous driving.

He has 16 previous convictions for 32 offences, including taking a vehicle with the owner's consent, drink driving and criminal damage.

Mitigating, Marcus Waite said Boughen and his partner have a five-week-old baby son.

Mr Waite said: "He doesn't have current drug and drink issues, he has cleaned himself up."

Judge Robin Mairs asked Boughen's partner: "What would happen if I sent him away?"

The woman, who was not named, replied: "I would be homeless."

Judge Mairs asked her: "How has he been in the last 12 months since his dangerous driving?"

The woman, who was in tears, replied: "He has proper changed. He helps me in the night and gets up for night feeds."

Judge Mairs handed Boughen a two year jail sentence suspended for two years and ordered him to do 200 hours unpaid work.

Boughen was also banned from driving for 18 months.

Judge Mairs told Boughen: "You owe your partner a considerable debt of gratitude. What she said is the reason I'm not sending you away today."