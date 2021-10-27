Wayne Tiffin, aged 35, had pleaded guilty at the magistrate's court to a charge of driving dangerously following a police pursuit that ended when he lost control of the car and crashed into a wall.

When Tiffin, of Auston Road at Airedale in Castleford appeared for sentence at Leeds Crown Court today (Wednesday) the court heard he reached speeds of up to 50mph in a 20mph zone and had taken cannabis, cocaine and ketamine as the substances were found in his blood.

On April 9, 2020 at 12.50am police spotted Tiffin driving at speed in a residential area, around the Dawtree Street area, and when they tried to stop him with blue lights he accelerated away and took off down narrow roads, swerving from side to side.

The Crown Court in Leeds.

There were suggestions, which the defendant continues to deny, that he hit a cat during the incident but in any case braked sharply to negotiate a corner, lost control and the car was thrown into the air, hitting a wall which was knocked down.

His Honour Judge Neil Clark said this crossed the custody threshold itself, but, the fact he had cannabis, cocaine and ketamine in his system "significantly aggravated" it.

He added: "It is already a very serious offence. This was a highly dangerous piece of driving".

However, he took into account mitigating circumstances put forward by Joseph Hudson, defending, which included no relevant other conviction, mental health problems which had led to him being hospitalised on two occasions, the relationship with his daughter and his father, whom he lives with, and provides physiological support to.

Mr Hudson said: "He is a man who was in distress and made a horrendous decision which put others in danger. His mental health declined when the police stopped him, he panicked and drove off. He has since then, as soon as the car was stopped until now, admitted guilt, expressed remorse and not put the court or police to any effort."

Judge Clark sentenced Tiffin to 10 months in jail, which was suspended for two years. He was handed a 6pm to 6am curfew which will be in place every day for five months, including Christmas, was disqualified from driving for 30 months and will have to take an extended driving test at the end of the disqualification.