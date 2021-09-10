Detectives investigating reported attack on a woman at Wakefield country park
Detectives are investigating a reported assault at Newmillerdam Country Park.
The woman, who is in her 30s suffered minor injuries during an incident on Sunday night.
Dog walkers said they saw a police taped off an area of the popular beauty spot and that a forensics team was also at the scene.
In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: "Detectives in Wakefield are investigating a reported assault in Newmillerdam Country Park on Sunday, September 5.
"The victim, a woman in her 30s, suffered minor injuries in the incident, which occurred at around 8pm. Enquiries are ongoing."
Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.