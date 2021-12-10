Door staff in Wakefield city centre equipped with Smart Tag spray
Bars and clubs across Wakefield are being equipped with an innovative forensic spray designed to increase night time safety.
Friday, 10th December 2021, 7:30 am
Door staff at venues are being handed Smart Tag, a harmless liquid spray that contains a unique marker that can only be detected by UV light.
Offenders who threaten or attack staff or revellers can be sprayed with the liquid, making it easier to identify them later once they are arrested.
The liquid takes months to wash off clothes or skin.