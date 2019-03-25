Drink driver arrested after being found to be more than five times over limit

A driver stopped by police in Rothwell gave a breath test more than five times over the drink drive limit.

West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit said they responded tto a report of a drink driver and stopped the man in Rothwell.

In a tweet yesterday, they said he provided a specimen on 183 (microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath).

The legal drink drive limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The breath specimen of 183 would have put the man 5.22 times over the drink drive limit.

The man was arrested.

West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: "Report of drink driver in Rothwell, Leeds @WYP_LeedsSouth Vehicle stopped and driver arrested, in custody he has provided a specimen of 183. Over 5 times the drink drive limit."