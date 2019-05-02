Driver 'drifting' on M1 at Wakefield found to have BOTH hands on mobile phone

The driver of this van has been dealt with by the police this morning.

West Yorkshire Police Road Policing Unit tweeted the picture after finding the driver drifting in the motorway lane.

After driving at the side of him, they saw him with both hands holding a mobile phone against the steering wheel.

They said: "M1 Southbound Wakefield vehicle seen to be drifting in the lane. As officers have come level with the vehicle, driver found to have both hands holding his phone against the steering wheel. Driver now awaits process in the post. #fatal4"