Driver flees scene of Newmillerdam crash, leaving passenger seriously injured

A driver fled the scene after a man was seriously injured in a collision in Newmillerdam.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place on the A61 Barnsley Road at around 12.54am on Monday, September 23.

A blue Peugeot 207 car, travelling in the direction of Wakefield, was in collision with a parked, unattended silver Ford Transit van.

A passenger in the vehicle, a man in his 30s, sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.

The driver of the car fled the scene, leaving the vehicle and the injured man behind.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the vehicle.

Officers in the Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who witnesses the collision or saw the vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision to contact police.

Anyone with dash-cam footage of the vehicle driving is also asked to contact police.

Information can be passed to the Roads Policing Unit online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us, quoting log number 50 of 23/09.

Alternatively, you can call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.