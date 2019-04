The driver of a car that failed to stop for police in Wakefield last night left something behind.

West Yorkshire Police Road Policing Unit tweeted this picture of the bags of cannabis.

The cannabis left behind...

They said: "A car failed to stop for us and the occupant ran off. I think he left something behind.

"If he wants it back, please get in touch, we would love to speak to him."

They said each bag was eight inches wide.