Wakefield Police have said it was lucky no one was injured after the driver of this car was found to be three-times over the limit in Ossett.

West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit tweeted this picture of a car after the incident on yesterday (Sunday).

They said: "Celebrating St Patrick's Day, decided to get behind the wheel drink. Luckily no one was injured. Driver arrested after blowing 3 times over the drink drive limit."