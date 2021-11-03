Driver with no licence led police on 65mph chase around housing estate

A pedestrian had to take evasive action and jump out of the way of Josh Morris as he reached speeds of 65 mph in the built-up area.

During a sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court, the 26-year-old admitted dangerous driving and having no licence.

Charlotte Noddings, prosecuting, said police had been patrolling the area on the afternoon of April 30 when they tried to stop Morris, who was behind the wheel of a BMW 1 series heading along Westfield Lane.

Police (library pic)

When they activated their blue lights, he began to speed up.

Dashcam footage from the police car was played the court. Lasting around two-and-a-half minutes, it saw the BMW loop around the housing estate several times, heading along Westfield Lane, Broad Lane, Vickers Avenue, Chestnut Street, Central Avenue, North Avenue and South Avenue.

It showed a pedestrian stepping into the road before having to jump back onto the pavement as Morris kept his foot down.

At one point he was travelling so fast the car veered onto the wrong side of the road as he tried to take a corner.

He also mounted a kerb and drove along the path.

Morris eventually abandoned the vehicle, jumped over a fence and fled.

The officers went to where the the BMW was registered and eventually caught up with him.

Morris, of Poxton Grove, South Elmsall, has no previous convictions, although he was caught driving a licence in 2020.

Eleanor Mitten, mitigating, said: "He does not seek to undermine the seriousness of this offence.

"It's evident his actions were dangerous and irresponsible, he understands the gravity of the offence and it was unacceptable.

"He simply panicked when he saw the police following him."

The judge, Recorder Simon Kealey QC, handed him an 18-month community order, 180 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving 12 months.