Driving while reading, speeding at 90mph and cutting across a motorway to avoid traffic - all caught by road policing team

West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Team had a busy morning in and around Wakefield.

In one incident this morning, traffic cops stopped the driver of a HGV on the M62, junction 29, at Lofthouse after spotting him using his mobile phone while sat at traffic lights.

The driver can now look forward to six points and a £200 fine.

Shortly afterwards, on the M1 south at junction 43, a vehicle was seen crossing the verge. Once stopped the driver was also found not to have his seatbelt on correctly.

Another driver was dealt with for driving on a verge of the motorway, instead of waiting in the traffic. The driver went down the empty lane and cut across. They now await process in the post.

Officers tweeted: "Please be patient, if you're lost or late it is not an excuse."

On the M1 North at J40, a HGV driver was spotted by officers holding paperwork in hands while driving.

After pulling him over, the driver was reading delivery notes.

Finally, on the M1 South at junction 38, a car was seen to be travelling beyond the speed limit.

Officers followed and clocked the driver going at 90mph.