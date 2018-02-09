Drug farmer grew cannabis worth £35K

A man has been sentenced to four years in prison for producing £35,000 worth cannabis at properties in Knottingley, Brotherton and Leeds.

Officers from the Regional Organised Crime Unit seized cannabis plants from addresses in Knottingley and Brotherton as well as 75 plants from two addresses in Leeds - Penwell Dean, Stanks, and Cross Flatts Grove, Beeston - on December 12 last year.

Kevin Devonport was harvesting the cannabis at one of the properties when he was arrested.

Forensic specialists determined that the plants would have generated a yield with the street value of £35,000.

Devonport, 46, of Vicars Croft, Knottingley was jailed for four years after pleading guilty producing cannabis.

Detective Inspector Lee Fletcher of the Regional Organised Crime Unit said: “The unit continues to work to disrupt the organised production and supply of drugs across the region and tackle the associated criminality often linked to these offences.

“Devonport was literally caught in the act harvesting the cannabis plants.

“His sentence should serve as a stark warning to others concerned in this type of enterprise, that officers will do everything they can to detect and disrupt criminality and bring people to justice.”