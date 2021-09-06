Drugs worth more than half-a-million pound found during Wakefield police raid

The Class A drugs were uncovered after officers targeted the property on the Bank Holiday Monday, August 30.

Officers estimate the street value of the drugs found could fetch £500,000.

A man from Newland Court has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and has been remanded into custody.

Newland Court.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Jackson of Wakefield District Police, said: “Illegal drugs cause misery to the communities we serve and I would urge anyone with information about illegal activity in their area to report it to police.