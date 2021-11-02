Drunken man jailed for sex attack in Wakefield nightclub toilet

Ricardo Silva attacked the female in the cubicle of the Truth nightclub earlier this year, Leeds Crown Court was told.

The 29-year-old, who is from Portugal, appeared via video link from HMP Leeds today where he was being held on remand.

Prosecutor Richard Woolfall said the young woman had been enjoying a night out when she entered the female toilets of the Westgate club at around 3am.

Silva was handed an 18-month jail term for the attack in the club's toilets.

The court was told that the cubicle did not have a lock and she kept her foot on the door as she used the toilet.

But as she got up to leave, the door was pushed open by Silva, who was later identified on CCTV in the club following the woman into the toilets.

He pushed her backwards and tried to lift the hem of her dress as she tried struggled.

He then managed to hook his finger into the waistband of her underwear and tried to pull them down.

At the same time he used his other hand to undo the flies on his own trousers.

Witnesses in the toilet heard her scream, before she managed to escape and was given protection by two other females. She was shaking and crying.

Silva was identified to door staff who detained him until the police arrived and arrested him.

He gave no comments during interview.

The incident was initially investigated as an attempted rape and he denied the allegation.

It was later reduced to sexual assault because of insufficient evidence, to which he pleaded guilty during a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Silva, of Berne Grove, Wakefield, has no previous convictions.

A Portuguese interpreter was used during today's sentencing to allow him to follow proceedings.

Mitigating, Catherine Silverton said that Silva should receive the appropriate credit for his guilty plea and that he worked hard to provide for his family.

Silva claimed he had kissed the woman earlier in the night, but it was accepted he was so drunk he may have been a different female.

Judge Simon Phillips QC told him: "The woman was particularly vulnerable in the circumstances.

"The location, timing and your inebriation are all relevant. These factors serve to increase the stating point (of the jail term)."