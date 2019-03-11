Dumbbell wielding man threatens staff at petrol station

A man threatened petrol station staff with a dumbbell as he robbed a service station in Wakefield.

The robbery took place at the Jet petrol station on Doncaster Road South at about 5am on Wednesday, March 6.

A white man in his 30s entered and threatened the staff with a dumbbell before fleeing the scene with alcohol and cash.

He left in a Mercedes B class car in the direction of South Elmsall High Street.

Police believe the car was manufactured between 2005 and 2010.

The male was wearing a distinctive multi-coloured bandanna around his face.

Wakefield District CID have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101 referencing crime number 13190114833.