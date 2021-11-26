Family feud ended in 'ugly' gang fight involving baseball bats and an axe, court told

The fight happened on Waggon Lane in Upton when father and son, Lance and Ryan Cartwright, came face to face with members of another family at around 4pm on November 3, 2018 Leeds Crown Court was told this morning.

Prosecutor Felicity Hemlin said it took place behind the Co-op shop with staff members witnessing baseball bats being swung around.

Once worker was told to "get back in the f*cking shop" by one of the men involved.

The Co-op on Waggon Lane.

One man was left injured with wounds consistent with an axe being used, and it was alleged that a car was driven at a man.

A car belonging to Lance Cartwright was torched at the scene which had to be extinguished by the fire service.

Several other men were arrested and charged over the incident before standing trial, but were acquitted.

Lance, 53, and Ryan Cartwright, 25, both of Hill Estate, Upton, admitted charges of affray.

Mitigating for Ryan, Christopher Dunn said he had no previous convictions and were there on that day to simply buy logs.

He said the fight was triggered after members of the other family were alerted to their presence.

He said: "Whatever happened with this ugly incident, it's absolutely clear that these defendants did not start it.

"They were ambushed. Somebody saw them and phoned this other 'team' to come."

Mr Dunn described the Cartwrights as "unusual" who are targeted because they are "different".

He said that Ryan now hardly leaves the house because of the fear of what could happen.

He added: "They try to keep themselves to themselves but they have been targets, they have had their windows put through and it's a terrible situation they find themselves in."

Little mitigation was offered for Lance Cartwright, who had six previous convictions.

Recorder David Gordon accepted that the pair had been "bullied" because they live in an "eccentric manner".

He said: "There was a terrible fight with this family and it was an extremely ugly incident.

"I accept that you were down that lane for legitimate reasons, but it seems that members of that other family got wind of that.

"The worst part of this was that the people working who witnessed it.

"Neither of you have been charged with assault, actual bodily harm or grievous bodily harm."

He gave them both six months' jail, suspended for 12 months, and gave Ryan Cartwright a four-week electronic tag curfew.

He added: "It's got to stop. It can only end in trouble for all of you.