Five members of paedophile hunting group Predator Exposure to face trial for false imprisonment

Five members of a so-called paedophile hunting group have denied charges of false imprisonment.

The four men and one woman from Leeds-based group Predator Exposure appeared at the city's Crown Court, where they each denied all the charges put to them and were told they will go on trial in October.

Phillip Hoban, Jordan McDonald, Jordan Plain, Dean Walls and Kelly Meadows all denied the false imprisonment of a man in the Chapel Allerton area of Leeds, on January 13.

Hoban, McDonald, Plain and Walls also denied assaulting the same man on the same date.

Hoban, Meadows, and McDonald denied a further charge of the false imprisonment of another man in Ackton, near Pontefract, on August 11 2018.

A sixth defendant, Christine James-Roberts, did not appear in court with the others defendants on Friday. She is charged with the false imprisonment in Ackton and has not entered a plea.

Judge Guy Kearl QC told the defendants they will go on trial on October 21. He said they will appear in court again for a case management hearing on October 4.

Hoban, 44, of Northcote Crescent, Leeds; James-Roberts, 59, of Queenswood Drive, Headingley, Leeds; McDonald, 18, of Tong Way, Leeds; Meadows, 39, of Raynell Drive, Leeds; Plain, 25, of Tong Road, Leeds; and Walls, 51, of Saxon Way, Moortown, Leeds; were all given conditional bail.

The conditions of their bail include not engaging in "child activist group activity" and not publishing images of people suspected of committing criminal offences.

Around 50 supporters of the defendants gathered outside Leeds Crown Court and were addressed by Hoban after the 20-minute hearing.