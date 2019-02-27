Four arrests made over Outwood Memorial Hall break-in

Officers investigating a burglary at Outwood Memorial Hall during Christmas have made four arrests.

Four males, two aged 16 and two aged 17, were arrested on suspicion of burglary yesterday (February 26) in connection with the incident in which suspects broke into the hall between Christmas Eve and December 27.

High value computer, audio and TV equipment was taken in the incident during which the property was also vandalised.

The four have been released under investigation and enquiries remain ongoing into the offence by the Wakefield North Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Officers continue to appeal for information and witnesses.

Information can be given to the Wakefield City and North West NPT on 101 or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.