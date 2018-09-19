Four men remanded in custody over fatal HGV collision as police renew appeal for witnesses

Officers investigating a fatal collision in Brierley are asking for anyone who saw the HGV pictured in the days leading up to the collision to get in touch with them.

At around 1.40pm on Friday, September 14, a HGV, previously reported as stolen, was travelling along Common Lane, towards Grimethorpe, when an officer in a marked patrol car, travelling in the opposite direction, turned around to follow the vehicle.

While on Common Road, the HGV was then involved in a collision with a pedestrian, 58-year-old Jacqueline Wileman, and two parked cars.

Mrs Wileman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The HGV then travelled on to Park View where it collided with the front of a house on the road, coming to a stop.

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Officer for Police Conduct.

Police have now issued an image of the HGV and want to hear from anyone who saw it on the day of the collision, or in the days prior to the collision occurring.

Did you see it parked up? If so, where was it? Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam or mobile phone footage showing the vehicle, in particular around the time of the collision.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident 266 of 14 August 2018. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you have any footage, please send it to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk.

Four men, charged in connection to the incident, appeared before Sheffield Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

- David Mellor, 48, from Barnsley, is charged with aggravated vehicle taking and failure to provide a sample.

- Karn Hill, 23, from Barnsley, is charged with aggravated vehicle taking .

- Wayne Carroll, 29, from Barnsley, is charged with aggravated vehicle taking.

Flowers left at the scene.

- Alan Mawhinney, 53, from Barnsley is charged with aggravated vehicle taking and failure to provide a sample.

All four have been remanded into custody and are due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, October 15.