Four people from Leeds charged with false imprisonment including Predator Exposure members

Police today charged four people from Leeds on suspicion of offences including false imprisonment.

The YEP understands that those accused include members of the group Predator Exposure.

The charges relate to alleged offences in the Wakefield area on August 11, 2018.

Kelly Meadows, 39, of Lawnswood, is charged with one count of false imprisonment. She is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on March 8.

Phil Hoban, 43, of Beeston, is charged with false imprisonment and a public order offence and Jordan Macdonald, 18, of Farnley, is charged with false imprisonment.

They are both due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on March 11.

West Yorkshire Police said: "A further individual – a 59-year-old woman has been served with a postal requisition for the alleged offence of false imprisonment to appear at court on March 11."

Further charges were also brought relating to alleged offences in the Leeds area on January 13, 2019.

Jordan Plain, 25, of Farnley, has been charged with false imprisonment and assault by beating. He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on March 8.

Mr Hoban and Mr Macdonald have also both been charged with a second count of false imprisonment and assault by beating.

Ms Meadows has also been charged with a second count of false imprisonment.

A further male aged 52 has today been arrested on suspicion on false imprisonment and assault by beating. He remains in police custody, said West Yorkshire Police.