Four youths held following burglaries in Leeds and Wakefield

Four youths have been arrested following a series of burglaries in Leeds and Wakefield.

The juveniles, from the Armley and Bramley areas of Leeds, were arrested on Wednesday by officers, West Yorkshire Police said.

One of the youths has been charged with nine burglaries, while a second was charged with six burglaries.

They have both been remanded into custody ahead of a court appearance in November, the force said.

Meanwhile, the other two youths were charged with burglary offences and bailed before court appearances.