Fraud warning to gamers over online game Fortnite

West Yorkshire Police and Action Fraud Alert are warning people about an increase in the number of crime reports in relation to online gaming fraud.

A particular example of this is in relation to the online game 'Fortnite'.

Fraudsters can advertise on social media the offer of free Vbucks (online currency in Fortnite).

The victim is asked to enter account information in to a provided web link, this is then being used by fraudsters to log in the victims account and create fraudulent charges.

People are being warned of the fraud and told never to provide account information online.

Many of the victims of this fraud type are very young, so please ensure children are aware of how to be safe online.