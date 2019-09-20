From assaults and drink-driving to stealing Fitbits and coffee - here’s the latest list of people who have appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court

The latest cases resolved at Leeds Magistrates’ Court:

Luke Robert Sunderland, 23, of Manor Road, Wakefield, admitted criminal damage to a vehicle and was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, a one-year restraining order and told to pay £200 in compensation.

Richard Waite, 50, of Tinsworth Road, Wakefield, admitted having 100 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 24 months, given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £175 in costs.

Gemma Louise Adlington, 28, of Moss Street, Castleford, admitted assaulting a male causing actual bodily harm and possessing cannabis. She was given a community order with 100 hours community service and told to pay £385 in costs.

Jonathan Christopher Hunter, 38, of George Street, Streethouse, admitted assaulting a female and was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, a one-year restraining order and told to pay £100 compensation.

Ashley Terence Neville Moore, 32, of Powell Street, South Kirkby, admitted nine counts of stealing steak from Co-Op and was given as community order and told to pay £200 in compensation.

Danny Holmes, 33, of West Acres, Byram, admitted being drunk and disorderly, and was fined £80 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Shelley Price, 51, of Gladstone Street, Normanton, admitted assaulting a female and was given an 18-month conditional discharge, fined £50 and told to pay £85 in costs.

Andrew Bowman, 41, of Milnes Grove, Castleford, admitted four counts of possessing drugs including heroin and cocaine, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving without a licence or insurance and committing an offence while already on a community order for possessing drugs. He was given a community order with a nine-month drug dependency course and told to pay £175 in costs.

Siobhan Elizabeth Forrest, 29, of Tombridge Crescent, Kinsley, admitted driving without a licence or insurance and was fined £120 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Michael Junior O’Reilly, 25, of Savile Road, Wakefield, admitted driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, and possession of cannabis. He was given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £90 in costs.

Kyle Smith, 19, of Wood Green, Castleford, admitted assaulting a police officer and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £106 in costs.

Derrick Kerali, 27, of Wharncliffe Road, Wakefield, admitted stealing perfume worth £170 from Debenhams, possessing a pocket knife and possessing cannabis. He was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £90 in costs.

Clyde Walker, 27, of Silcoates Street, Wakefield, admitted having 56 mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £175 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Simon Jon Hargreaves, 48, of Woodmoor Road, Wakefield, admitted stealing four Fitbit watches from Sainsbury’s and was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months and told to pay £100 compensation.

John Robert Atkinson, 49, of Gargrave Place, Wakefield, admitted having 94 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 24 months, given 100 hours of community service and told to pay £175 in costs.

Luke James Fawcett, 37, of Jessop Street, Wakefield, admitted having 90 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 23 months, fined £400 and told to pay £125 in costs.

Suffren Mohammed Yakoob, 34, of Benjamin Street, Darnley, admitted stealing coffee and engine oil worth over £58 from Sainsbury’s petrol station. He was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months and told to pay £58.77 in compensation.

Christopher Carpenter, 34, of Maybush Road, Wakefield, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Eastmoor and was fined £40 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Ashley Hague, 27, of Pawson Street, Robin Hood, admitted having 58 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £715 and told to pay £156 in costs.

Richard Sutton, 46, of Danella Grove, Wrenthorpe, admitted refusing to provide a sample for analysis having been stopped by police while behind the wheel. He also admitted driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for 12 months, given 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £90 in costs.

Babar Mukhtiar, 29, of Standbridge Lane, Wakefield, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance. He was given a community order, six penalty points and told to pay £170 in costs.

Adam Werner, 34, of Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, admitted failing to require a breath sample after being stopped by police while behind the wheel. He was banned from driving for 18 months, given 100 hours of community service and told to pay £175 in costs.

Liam Michael Akester, 18, of Maple Grove, Normanton, admitted having 69 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Reece Anderson, 20, of The Square, Castleford, admitted failing to turn up for unpaid work that he had been given for two counts of theft from a shop, possession of drugs and using threatening, insulting or abusive word or behaviour. He was fined £80.

Danny Joseph Cunnane, 36, of Moorhouse Avenue, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a male and was given a community order, a two-year restraining order and told to pay £200 compensation.