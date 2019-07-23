Hammer-wielding robbers wanted after three incidents in Castleford

These men are wanted by police after a shop worker in Castleford was threatened with a hammer during a robbery.

The incident took place at about 9pm at the Premier store on Lumley Street, on Wednesday July 17.

When confronted with the armed men, the worker struggled with one of the suspects and was punched before both males made off with cigarettes, fleeing the area on a moped.

Police are linking the incident with a shoplifting incident at Sainsbury’s in Castleford at about noon on the same day in which a crate of beer was stolen and a theft at B&M at Normanton also.

Detective Inspector Gaynor Hancock of Wakefield CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate a robbery offence in Castleford last week and are issuing images of men we would like to speak with in connection with this serious incident.

“Anyone who can identify the men or who has any information is asked to contact Wakefield CID 101 referencing crime number 13190364046 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”