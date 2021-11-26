Hooded thief takes away till from Costa Coffee drive through at Snow Hill
A man stole cash from the till at a coffee drive through this morning.
The hooded thief was spotted reaching into a serving hatch at Costa Coffee in Snow Hill just before 6.15am, on Friday.
He used a crowbar to break open the till before escaping with the cash.
Earlier today the entrance to the drive through was taped off and officers were at the scene.
Police said no one was hurt during the incident and they are now hunting the man.
Anyone with any information should contact police on 101.