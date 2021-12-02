Hooded thief uses crowbar to steal cash from Wakefield Costa

The hooded thief was spotted reaching over and into a serving hatch at Costa Coffee in Snow Hill just before 6.15am, on Friday.

He used a crowbar to break open the till before escaping with the cash.

The entrance to the drive- through was taped off and officers were at the scene on Friday morning.

Police said no one was hurt during the incident and they are now hunting the man.