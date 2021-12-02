Hooded thief uses crowbar to steal cash from Wakefield Costa
A man stole cash from the till at a coffee drive-through during an early morning snatch.
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 10:10 am
Updated
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 10:36 am
The hooded thief was spotted reaching over and into a serving hatch at Costa Coffee in Snow Hill just before 6.15am, on Friday.
He used a crowbar to break open the till before escaping with the cash.
The entrance to the drive- through was taped off and officers were at the scene on Friday morning.
Police said no one was hurt during the incident and they are now hunting the man.
Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.