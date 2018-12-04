Horbury child rapist John Lord jailed after Leeds court trials

An "extremely dangerous" Wakefield man who raped a woman and two children has been jailed for 20 years.

John Lord, aged 36, of School Yard in Horbury, appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Friday to be sentenced for two counts of rape against a woman and 34 counts of rape and indecent assault against two children, West Yorkshire Police said.

The offences against the children happened in 1994 and the offences against the woman occurred in 2014 at addresses in Mirfield and Huddersfield.

He was found guilty of all offences after two trials at Leeds Crown Court.

PC Nicola Kingdon, of Kirklees CID, who led the investigation, said: “Lord has been handed a lengthy prison sentence today for his despicable crimes against his victims, a woman and two children.

“He is an extremely dangerous individual and I hope that today’s sentence will allow his victims to start the long process of re-building their lives.

“Anyone who has been a victim of any sexual offence, is urged to come forward to the police and report it.

"We take all reports extremely seriously and give those victims the support and help they need. West Yorkshire Police has safeguarding units across all five Districts of the Force with specially trained police officers to handle these cases with utmost sensitivity.”