Investigation continuing into crash after police pursuit through Castleford

Police enquiries are still ongoing following a chase through Castleford which ended in a two-car smash.

The incident occurred at about 11.41pm on Wednesday after a Renault Clio failed to stop for police when ordered to pull over on Colorado Way, making off at speed.

The smash happened late on Wednesday night.

Officers pursued at a distance and came across the Clio on Methley Lane where it had been in collision with an oncoming Vauxhall Corsa at the junction of Saville Road.

The male driver and young female passenger of the Corsa suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

The 30-year-old driver of the Clio was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious injury.

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to contact PC 0624 Andrew Wilson at the Roads Policing Unit (East) on 101 referencing crime number 13190337414