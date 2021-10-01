'It will be your last chance': Judge warns pervert who tried to groom boys online for a second time

Judge Christopher Batty said it was with a "degree of reluctance" that he would give Luke Townend from Horbury another chance during a hearing at Leeds Crown Court.

The 22-year-old was given an eight-month suspended sentence in April for trying to incite a 10-year-old boy into sexual activity.

But less than three months later on July 13, and while his computer was being monitored by the authorities, he tried to incite two 14 and 15-year-old boys by asking them to send photos of their genitals.

Townend groomed the boys online.

He was arrested and held on remand in HMP Leeds.

Townend, of John Carr Avenue, admitted two counts of citing boys into sexual activity.

Mitigating, Matthew Harding said there continues to be "matters of concern" over Townend from the reports prepared on him, but he had begun to "acknowledge the impact this kind of offending can have on others".

He added: "He has the support of his family. he has the stability of family life. Ultimately the answers lie with him."

Judge Christopher Batty said that by simply sending Townend into custody, he would not get the help he says he needs.

He said: "I really have no problem in sending you to custody .

"You have shown a flagrant disregard for the order I imposed in April when I gave you a chance.

"Within three months, you are online communicating with 14 and 15 year-olds.

"That shows on one hand a lack of sophistication, but actually shows a lack of self control and you sexual urges and desires mean you do what you want, when you want, regardless of consequences.

"You are a stupid young man, and a determined young man and the potential to be a dangerous young man.

"I'm persuaded to give you another chance, but I can absolutely promise you this, it will be your last chance.

"Be in no doubt I will give you a long period in custody as a dangerous offender for many years."

He gave him another suspended 12-month jail term, adding to the eight months he has already.