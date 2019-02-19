Leeds man cautioned for making threats to Pontefract & Castleford MP Yvette Cooper

A man arrested for making threats towards Labour MP Yvette Cooper has been given a conditional caution.

The 59-year-old from Leeds, West Yorkshire, was arrested in Ms Cooper's constituency Castleford on February 1.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said he was held 'as a result of information received in relation to alleged threats against a serving MP'.

The force confirmed the man was bailed and that today (Tuesday) he accepted a conditional caution.

The spokesman refused to disclose the exact nature of the threat.

Ms Cooper, the MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, received a threat against the lives of her children and grandchildren in 2016, shortly after the murder of Jo Cox.

A tweet from a constituent angry at receiving Remain literature said: "Please stop or I will kill your kids and grandkids."

The former secretary of state contacted the police on that occasion