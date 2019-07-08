Man, 23, dies and three others injured and arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after crash in East Ardsley

A 23-year-old man has died after a crash in East Ardsley last night (Sunday).

Officers in a marked police van saw a VW Polo in East Ardsley.

A short time later, at 11.12pm, the vehicle was found crashed on Common Lane.

A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital but has since died.

Three men aged 20, 22 and 30 were also taken to hospital having suffered injuries not thought to be life threatening.

They have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

All roads in the area are now reopen following the collision

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1973 of Sunday 7 July.

The matter was immediately referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct