Man, 30, seriously injured after assault in Knottingley Chinese takeaway
A man has been seriously injured after an altercation inside a Chinese takeaway in Knottingley yesterday evening.
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 11:12 am
Updated
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 11:14 am
Officers were called at 9.50pm last night after receiving reports of the incident inside the takeaway on High Street where a man had been assaulted.
On arrival, they found a 30-year-old man with serious injuries.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
A police spokeswoman said: "Enquiries remain ongoing into the incident and road closures remain in place at this time.
"Anyone with information that may assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1919 of 13/09."