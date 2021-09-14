Man, 30, seriously injured after assault in Knottingley Chinese takeaway

Officers were called at 9.50pm last night after receiving reports of the incident inside the takeaway on High Street where a man had been assaulted.

On arrival, they found a 30-year-old man with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A police spokeswoman said: "Enquiries remain ongoing into the incident and road closures remain in place at this time.