Man arrested over armed robbery at post office in Pontefract

Police arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at a post office in Pontefract on Friday.

The robbery took place at around 11.50am on Friday when two males with weapons entered the premises on Wakefield Road in Fitzwilliam and made demands for cash.

READ: Armed robbery at Fitzwilliam Post Office

The assistant handed over a quantity of cash before the suspects fled in a blue Ford Focus.

Enquiries led the the arrest of a 41-year-old man in connection with the incident and the recovery of what is believed to be the suspect vehicle.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

One of the suspects was said to be wearing a balaclava, a long sleeved top and Nike trainers.

The second suspect was larger in build wearing an anorak with the hood up, a balaclava, and gloves.

READ: Balaclava-clad thieves rob two West Yorkshire shops in two days, police say

Neighbourhood officers were in the area on Saturday conducting reassurance patrols.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have further information is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13190162698 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.