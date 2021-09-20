Man charged over Knottingley takeaway assault

A man has been arrested and charged with an incident inside a takeaway in Knottingley last week.

Police were called to the incident at Chinese takeaway on High Street on September 13.

Richard Hunter-Smith, 25, of Sycamore Avenue, Knottingley, has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He has also been charged with an unrelated burglary and driving offences.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (Monday).